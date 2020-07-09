John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.
John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Company Profile
