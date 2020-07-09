John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has raised its dividend by an average of 160.0% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.