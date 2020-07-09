Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 194,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,879. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.