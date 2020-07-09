Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 153.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.46. 2,808,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,217. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.