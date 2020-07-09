Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 113,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $376.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

