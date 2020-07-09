JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Trading 1% Higher

JPJ Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, 410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

JPJ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

