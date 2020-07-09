JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. First American Trust FSB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,746,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,299,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

