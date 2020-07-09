JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC raised PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Danske raised PANDORA A /S/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PANDORA A /S/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get PANDORA A /S/S alerts:

PANDY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. 24,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. PANDORA A /S/S has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PANDORA A /S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PANDORA A /S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.