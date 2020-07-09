JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,540,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,242,000 after acquiring an additional 376,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

