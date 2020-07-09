JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. AGEAS/S has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGEAS/S will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

