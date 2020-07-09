JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 994,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 948,889 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.