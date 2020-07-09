KARMA Price Tops $0.0007 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. KARMA has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $158.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

