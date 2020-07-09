Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.22-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -17.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

