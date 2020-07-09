Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 515,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.