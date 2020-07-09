Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.
PHG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 515,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,764,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
