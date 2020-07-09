Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,506.93. 44,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,144. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $1,013.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,428.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,358.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

