Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,471 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

KO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 572,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,915,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

