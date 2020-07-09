Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.35. 1,208,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

