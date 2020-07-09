Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 makes up approximately 1.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.69. 2,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $136.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

