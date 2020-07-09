Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $713,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,950,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,465,848. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.