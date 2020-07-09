Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 40,021 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 192,282 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 710,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 41,394,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

