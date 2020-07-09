Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $7,688,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,976,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

