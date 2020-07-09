Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $123.66. 646,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

