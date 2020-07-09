Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.09. 133,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,515. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.83 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.83.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.