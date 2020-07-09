Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $787,934,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

COP stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,674,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,873. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.