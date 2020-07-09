Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.25. 154,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.04. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

