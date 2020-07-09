Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

