Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.36. 83,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,689. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

