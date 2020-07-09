Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $7.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. 14,485,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

