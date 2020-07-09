Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $13.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,517.01. 116,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,156. The company has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,429.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,357.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

