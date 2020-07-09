Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 141,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,136. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

