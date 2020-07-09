Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.50. 3,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,506. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

