Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.