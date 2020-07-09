Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $196.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average of $191.40. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Market Timing

