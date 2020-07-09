Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,049 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $185.09. 106,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,061. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $184.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

