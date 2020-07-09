Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 36,596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,596 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,473. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

