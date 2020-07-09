Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 7,682 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

