Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 770 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.62. 2,759,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,217. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.