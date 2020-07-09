Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 98,180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 60.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,180 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

