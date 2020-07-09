Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $1.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.23. 132,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,689. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $116.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

