Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

