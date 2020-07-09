LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,155.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044903 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.70 or 0.04906888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,906,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,084,825 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

