Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $84.27. 4,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

