Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.12.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

