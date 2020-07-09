Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 83,682 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1,250.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000.

NYSEARCA QLTA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 306,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

