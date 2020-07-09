Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,223,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $323.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,545. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.31.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

