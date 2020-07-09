Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.20. 67,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,615. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.