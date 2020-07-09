Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,147,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,771,188. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

