Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 8,617,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,033,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

