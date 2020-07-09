Mascot Mines (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Down 4.8%

Mascot Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, approximately 744 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

About Mascot Mines (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mascot Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mascot Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.