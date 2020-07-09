Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $228,233.87 and approximately $1,394.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

